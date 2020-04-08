4BC
Peter Dutton out of isolation after nearly a month with COVID-19

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
PETER DUTTON

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was released from self-isolation yesterday after testing positive to coronavirus nearly a month ago.

After weeks of isolation with fluctuating symptoms, the Minister has finally been given the all-clear.

He tells Ray Hadley Australians shouldn’t underestimate the virus.

“This is a much more serious disease than people realise.

“I had flu-like symptoms to start with, then felt on top of the world within four or five days, but it’s the second week… it sneaks back up on you.

“This is not going away in the next month or two, it’s going to be here with us for a period of time.”

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
