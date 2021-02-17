Peter Dutton insists Brittany Higgins had ‘a lot of support’ after alleged rape

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton insists ‘there’s been a lot of support’ offered to the former Liberal staffer who was allegedly raped in Parliament House.

Brittany Higgins alleges she was sexually assaulted by a colleague in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office in 2019.

The former adviser said she was made to feel as though pursuing a police complaint would put her career in jeopardy.

But Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley Minister Reynolds and Michaelia Cash “offered every level of support and comfort to Brittany”.

“On everything I’ve seen, there was never any threat to Brittany that she would lose her job, quite the opposite. There was support by Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash.

Ray Hadley said, “if there is some sort of culture there where a young person feels threatened about their employment prospect if they make a claim about a matter pertaining to their own safety … well then we need to change things.”

