4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter Dutton hunting for the jockey of ‘stalking horse’ Joel Fitzgibbon

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Joel FitzgibbonLabor PartyPETER DUTTON
Article image for Peter Dutton hunting for the jockey of ‘stalking horse’ Joel Fitzgibbon

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has declared a leadership challenge in the Labor Party as inevitable.

Division within Labor over climate policy on Tuesday saw Hunter MP Joel Fitzgibbon quit the frontbench.

Ray Hadley accused the party of “pampering the inner city elites” with their net zero emissions by 2050 commitment.

Mr Dutton commended Mr Fitzgibbon for “standing up for common sense”.

“Joel probably, I think is doing the advance work for someone else.

“He’s the stalking horse, we’ve just got to identify who is the jockey.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873