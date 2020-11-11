Peter Dutton hunting for the jockey of ‘stalking horse’ Joel Fitzgibbon
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has declared a leadership challenge in the Labor Party as inevitable.
Division within Labor over climate policy on Tuesday saw Hunter MP Joel Fitzgibbon quit the frontbench.
Ray Hadley accused the party of “pampering the inner city elites” with their net zero emissions by 2050 commitment.
Mr Dutton commended Mr Fitzgibbon for “standing up for common sense”.
“Joel probably, I think is doing the advance work for someone else.
“He’s the stalking horse, we’ve just got to identify who is the jockey.”
