Peter Dutton fears Steven Miles could be next QLD Premier

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says a win for Labor at the Queensland election would mean a difficult economic recovery.

He told Ray Hadley Jackie Trad was supposed to take over as Premier but now “there’s no sense denying” Deputy Premier Steven Miles will be the next leader.

“Steven Miles is a child dressed up as an adult,” Mr Dutton said, “He will be the next Premier of Queensland.”

“There is no way in the world that the left will allow Annastacia Palaszczuk to serve out a full four-year term.”

