4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter Dutton dismisses Russia’s ‘magic potion’ coronavirus vaccine

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
covid-19PETER DUTTONrussiavaccine

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has dismissed Russia’s “magic potion” coronavirus vaccine, calling Australia’s efforts world-class.

The Member for Dickson told Ray Hadley he expects some apprehension towards Australia’s eventual vaccine against COVID-19.

“There will be different arguments that people put and some will be firmly held and that’s their prerogative.

“When you’re dealing with reputable companies and research institutes … these are world-leading researchers.

“Many of them have been involved in discoveries of vaccines before … we’ll take that over President Putin’s magic potion.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHealthNewsPoliticsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873