4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter Dutton defends ADF chief after over-ruling his medal ban

44 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Angus CampbellPETER DUTTON
Article image for Peter Dutton defends ADF chief after over-ruling his medal ban

Peter Dutton said overruling the decision to strip medals from SAS soldiers who served in Afghanistan shouldn’t be seen as a vote of no confidence in Defence chief Angus Campbell.

There were around 3000 soldiers who had either received the citation or were eligible to receive it.

The newly minted Defence Minister said he understood the “logic of the decision made” but disagreed with the outcome.

But he defended General Angus Campbell.

“You couldn’t find somebody with a more impeccable character, a greater level of decency and he has served his country for decades, including in the SAS,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said the vast majority had done the right thing, who served with distinction and honour.

“For that to impact on 3000 soldiers otherwise, I found that to be unacceptable.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

 

 

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873