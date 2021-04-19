Peter Dutton defends ADF chief after over-ruling his medal ban

Peter Dutton said overruling the decision to strip medals from SAS soldiers who served in Afghanistan shouldn’t be seen as a vote of no confidence in Defence chief Angus Campbell.

There were around 3000 soldiers who had either received the citation or were eligible to receive it.

The newly minted Defence Minister said he understood the “logic of the decision made” but disagreed with the outcome.

But he defended General Angus Campbell.

“You couldn’t find somebody with a more impeccable character, a greater level of decency and he has served his country for decades, including in the SAS,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said the vast majority had done the right thing, who served with distinction and honour.

“For that to impact on 3000 soldiers otherwise, I found that to be unacceptable.”

