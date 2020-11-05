4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter Dutton slams ‘State of Origin nonsense’ hindering child abuse investigations

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
CHILD ABUSEPETER DUTTONpoliceQLD border
Article image for Peter Dutton slams ‘State of Origin nonsense’ hindering child abuse investigations

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has hit out at the Queensland government’s decision to keep the state closed to Greater Sydneysiders.

Mr Dutton accused Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of playing “State of Origin nonsense” against NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian via the border closure.

He told Ray Hadley the ongoing dispute is having dire social consequences in a range of areas.

“We’ve got the police in a situation where you’ve got homicide detectives or detectives from [the] child abuse unit who are manning roadblocks.

“Those cases that they should be investigating aren’t being investigated.

“There are crimes being committed that shouldn’t be committed, because police are distracted by this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873