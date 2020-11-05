Peter Dutton slams ‘State of Origin nonsense’ hindering child abuse investigations

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has hit out at the Queensland government’s decision to keep the state closed to Greater Sydneysiders.

Mr Dutton accused Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of playing “State of Origin nonsense” against NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian via the border closure.

He told Ray Hadley the ongoing dispute is having dire social consequences in a range of areas.

“We’ve got the police in a situation where you’ve got homicide detectives or detectives from [the] child abuse unit who are manning roadblocks.

“Those cases that they should be investigating aren’t being investigated.

“There are crimes being committed that shouldn’t be committed, because police are distracted by this.”

