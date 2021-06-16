Peter Dutton addresses government’s decision on Tamil family

Defence Minister Peter Dutton is upholding the government’s decision in relation to the Tamil family.

The Sri Lankan family were sent to Christmas Island two years ago, removed from Biloela where they had settled, and had been awaiting deportation ever since.

The family will now be allowed to live in Perth while the youngest daughter is treated in hospital.

The federal government has stressed the latest decision does not create a pathway to a visa.

Minister Dutton told Ray Hadley the government has made the right move.

“This family has not ever been found to be owed protection; they’re not refugees.

“The people smugglers watch all of these cases.

“We’ve got to be very careful.”

