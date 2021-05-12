4BC
Peter Dutton accuses Ray Hadley of ‘spreading rumours’ 

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley has confronted federal Defence Minister Peter Dutton over an image that circulated late last week.

The image in question features Mr Dutton with Queensland’s controversial Deputy Premier Steven Miles backing the Redcliffe Dolphins NRL bid.

Ray Hadley: “Okay now, I think you thought I’d forgotten about this.”

Peter Dutton: “I was hoping, Ray,”

Ray Hadley: “But I’ve got a photo here, where I think, unless it’s been Photoshopped, you’ve got your arm around Steven ‘Giggles’ Miles.”

But Ray’s next suggestion prompted Mr Dutton to put an end to the conjecture.

“That’s not true, Ray,” he said. “Don’t spread those rumours.”

Press PLAY below to hear the comment

Image: Peter Fegan 

