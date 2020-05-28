Peter Dutton accuses Premier of neglecting ‘our national interest’ over ties with China

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is in hot water with the Australian public over a planned series of foreign investments in his state.

Victoria has agreed to take part in China’s ‘Belt and Road initiative’, an investment roadmap that would see China secure greater stakes in state infrastructure projects.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Ray Hadley he’s concerned by the agreement.

Mr Dutton accused the Victorian Premier of using his relationship with China to advance his own political agenda, calling on Mr Andrews to release documentation.

“I think as much as anything, people are worried about the lack of transparency,” Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley.

“The fact that he won’t provide all of the details and release that publicly to be scrutinised says a lot about the intention of both parties.

“I just don’t think it’s in our national interest.”

