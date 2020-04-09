Peta Credlin slams ‘unacceptable’ quarantine exceptions for aircrew

Aircrew from international flights will be exempt from the harshest quarantining measures, and will instead be allowed to self-isolate in their place of residence, or a hotel if outside their city of origin.

The decision has attracted criticism following the arrival of a cargo plane from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The crew went straight into a Sydney hotel,” Alan Jones tells listeners.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s utterly unacceptable,” Peta Credlin responded.

She alluded to the disaster that unfolded aboard the Ruby Princess, arguing there’s still a threat of community transmission from crew members if they’re allowed to self-isolate.

“The idea that they would get into a vehicle, pass through the airport – think of all the services they’d touch – they’d get into lifts, talk to receptionists.”

“The person who cleans the room the next day, and changes the linen – why are we putting ourselves at risk?”

