Peta Credlin shames JobKeeper recipients ‘taking the mickey’ of those ‘genuinely in need’

Peta Credlin says it will be a difficult task for the federal government to assess which Australians are in genuine need of unemployment benefits.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Ben Fordham this week there was anecdotal feedback to suggest some Australians weren’t looking for jobs while receiving the JobKeeper payments.

Ms Credlin told Mark Levy the wind-back would be tricky for the government when JobKeeper payments end.

“There will be a lot of people come September who are genuinely in need and those who are quite frankly, taking the mickey.

“The government’s real challenge is sorting out those who are doing it tough, and those who are taking it for a ride.

“We know two thirds of young casuals are better off on the welfare.”

