Peta Credlin predicts ‘fight for the soul of Labor’ amid hard-left infiltration

A factional fracture in the Australian Labor Party could turn into a permanent split, with the party accused of abandoning the working class.

Federal Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon, a proponent of mining and current shadow minister for agriculture, is on the record anticipating a “coalition arrangement” for Labor if it continues on its current trajectory.

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin told Scott Emerson Anthony Albanese’s leadership has “allowed the ascendancy of the Green rump”.

“This is a fight for the very soul of the Labor party.

“The hard-left … have gone back inside the Labor movement … and they’re infiltrating the very policy platforms of Labor.

“Labor will win elections, if they fight … from the centre.”

