Peta Credlin holds education system accountable for widespread statue vandalism

7 hours ago
PETA CREDLIN & CLINTON MAYNARD
educationHistoryPeta Credlin

Peta Credlin says the protesters vandalising statues don’t understand history because school curriculums have failed them.

“We don’t teach chronological history, we’ve taken the names and the dates out.

“It breaks my heart to see that statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in London vandalised because people don’t know their history.”

Peta said we need a serious conversation around curriculum reform, starting with parents who are the “strongest Praetorian Guard for the sort of Australia we’re going to have in the future”.

“You are the strongest voice for our education system.

“Please speak up and loudly: you are the ones who can drive the change.”

Image: Getty

AustraliaEducationPolitics
