Peta Credlin calls out ‘fakery’ after two MP’s lock horns

Peta Credlin has her doubts over a heated debate in the halls of Parliament House between Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce and Labor’s Joel Fitzgibbon.

The two locked heads during a press conference this morning over Labor’s zero-net emissions target.

Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon locked horns over Anthony Albanese’s commitment for Labor to target net zero emissions by 2050. @jekearsley #AusPol #9News pic.twitter.com/02HH3Yy1kR — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) February 24, 2020

But Ms Credlin says the argument would have benefited both parties.

“I reckon there’s a lot of fakery in this and it’s not as serious as it was in question time.”

Graham Richardson agrees and calls it “the theatre of politics”.

