Peta Credlin calls on government to ‘bank the win’ from JobKeeper bungle

Peta Credlin argues the $60 billion saved by the government’s JobKeeper bungle is a win for taxpayers, and shouldn’t be borrowed for other projects.

The commentator took aim at former Treasurer Wayne Swan’s suggestion that the shortfall in the government’s estimated budget be redirected to “shovel-ready projects”.

“It’s any wonder he turned around a positive balance sheet that [Prime Minister John] Howard left him with,” she told Mark Levy.

“If that clown thinks that borrowing less is somehow a saving, well thank God Swan’s not around anymore.”

Ms Credlin said the impact of the overestimate on taxpayers should be celebrated.

“It’s money we don’t even have … let’s bank the win!”

