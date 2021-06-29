4BC
People smugglers target of joint operation with Malaysia

9 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Australian Border ForceKaren Andrews
Article image for People smugglers target of joint operation with Malaysia

A recent operation by the Australian Border Force and Malaysian coast guard has hit out at people smugglers ‘monitoring’ Australian activity. 

Operation Redback XV was part of regular activity with Malaysia to continue safeguarding borders, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told Spencer Howson.

“These people smugglers actually do keep monitoring what is happening here in Australia and they will do all that they can to try and continue their trade.

“We need to make sure we remain vigilant.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on Operation Redback XV 

Spencer Howson
News
