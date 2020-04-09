4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pell case ‘has been a trial of the Church’, says Catholic Archbishop

6 hours ago
Alan Jones
Archbishop Anthony Fisher

The Archbishop of the Sydney Catholic Archdiocese has expressed support for the High Court’s decision to quashing Cardinal George Pell’s sexual abuse convictions.

The Cardinal was released from Barwon Prison on Tuesday after all seven judges unanimously agreed there was not enough evidence to convict him.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher tells Alan Jones he welcomes Cardinal Pell’s exoneration.

“I am very happy for him that he is now free, and he has been vindicated in the courts.”

He acknowledged the case’s upsetting impact on survivors of child sexual abuse, and reiterated a commitment to making churches a safe place for the vulnerable.

“It’s been a trial of the Church, because clearly there’s been a lot of anger towards the Church, some of that very well justified.

“It’s been a trial of our whole culture and legal system.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Alan Jones
AustraliaLawNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.