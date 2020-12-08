4BC
Pedophiles’ belongings seized in aggressive ‘Australian first’ strategy

44 mins ago
Ray Hadley
Federal police are using proceeds of crime laws to confiscate the personal property and assets of alleged pedophiles.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw told Ray Hadley the new strategy is “an Australian first”, and can apply to any item or asset connected to the alleged crime, not just computers and devices.

In one instance, he said, a man’s scuba diving gear was taken after he spent his holiday filming the rape and torture of children.

“The person can even be found not guilty of the criminal offence, but still we are able to seize that property.

“This is a bit of a watershed moment for the AFP in this area.”

