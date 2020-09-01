4BC
Pedestrian dies after crash in Brisbane’s east

1 hour ago
4BC News

A man has been hit by a car and killed while crossing the road in Carindale in Brisbane’s east.

Meadowlands Road is closed inbound after the crash.

Buses were also diverted.

Police are still on scene.

 

Image: Getty

