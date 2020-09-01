Pedestrian dies after crash in Brisbane’s east

A man has been hit by a car and killed while crossing the road in Carindale in Brisbane’s east.

Meadowlands Road is closed inbound after the crash.

Buses were also diverted.

Police are still on scene.

Route 204 buses travelling outbound and route 225 buses travelling inbound are diverted between Bedivere Street, Carindale and Wright Street, Carindale due to a traffic incident on Meadowlands Road. For further information visit: https://t.co/odZxoALhhn #TLAlert #TL200s pic.twitter.com/4Vm3fQss3x — TransLink (@TransLinkSEQ) September 1, 2020

