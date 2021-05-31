4BC
Council rules pedestrian bridge near Story Bridge unfeasible

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Adrian Schrinnergreen bridgesStory Bridge
Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has ruled out ever building a green bridge to service pedestrians east of the Story Bridge. 

A number of local members have pressured Council to build a structure in the area under its Green Bridges Program.

But Mr Schrinner told Neil Breen the area has already been investigated and found unfeasible.

“The height of the Story Bridge sets the limit, which is 30 metres above the water.

“That’s the scale of clearance that would be required.

“So, you’re looking at something that’s going to block the sun for those surrounding areas, require massive property resumptions.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

