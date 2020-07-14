4BC
Paul Gallen’s solution to save the ‘second-rate’ Bulldogs

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
CANTERBURY BULLDOGSDEAN PAYPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

Former coach Dean Pay has parted ways with the struggling Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, and the club is set to nab current Panthers assistant coach Trent Barrett as a replacement.

In the interim, assistant coach Steve Georgallis will fill in until a permanent head coach is found.

Paul Gallen told Mark Levy if the reports are accurate, Trent Barrett could turn things around for the Bulldogs in 2021 on one condition – the club buys some better players.

“They’ve got a whole lot of money to spend in this off-season, and they’ve got to go and get some playing talent.

“The Bulldogs’ playing roster … is second-rate compared to the rest of the competition.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

 

