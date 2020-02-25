Paul Gallen’s simple advice for young sensation David Fifita

Former Cronulla Sharks and representative star Paul Gallen believes David Fifita must be patient amid one of the biggest decisions of his life.

Fifita who is off-contract at the end of the 2020 season with Brisbane is drawing significant interest from rivals including South Sydney and the Gold Coast.

The Broncos who are trying to re-sign the 20-year-old superstar face a battle to do as Fifita continues to impress following a breakout 2019 season and his latest performance in the All Stars clash.

Gallen told Wide World of Sports radio the big dollars will come and he should be looking at continuing his future at a successful club.

“It is a hard decision,” Gallen said.

“There’s a lot of pressure on making a decision like this.

“As a guy who’s seen everything in the game, if I was David Fifita the money’s going to be there, the money’s going to come, if you’re the best player in your position, you will get the best money.

“What I’d tell him – go to a club that’s going to be successful, go to a club that’s going to win games and play semi-final football because that’s what the game is all about.

“Don’t chase the dollars at your age, at 20 years of age the difference between 50 or 100 thousand dollars a season is going to be irrelevant come the back end of your career because you will be one of the best players for a long, long time.

“Go to a club that’s successful.”

Fifita has played 35 NRL games for the Broncos since debuting in 2018, while he also made his debut last season for the Maroons.

Jono Searle/Getty Images.