Paul Gallen’s replacement for Paul McGregor ‘doesn’t come cheap’

45 mins ago
Mark Levy
PAUL MCGREGORrugby league featuredSt George-Illawarra Dragonswayne bennett

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen has put forward his nomination for the next head coach of the St George-Illawarra Dragons following Paul McGregor’s departure.

Rehiring Wayne Bennett, Gal told Mark Levy, would be “the ideal scenario” for the club.

“I think a lot needs to change at the Dragons to be honest with you.

“He knows what he’s doing, … he just gets things done.

“The other thing is Wayne Bennett doesn’t come cheap, and I don’t think the Dragons are real flushed with cash at the moment.”

Image: St George-Illawarra Dragons/Official website

