Paul Gallen’s concern for ‘uncertain’ NRL future

Former Cronulla Sharks and representative star Paul Gallen believes it’s “uncertain” times ahead for the NRL as it deals with the impact of the coronavirus on the game.

The NRL yesterday confirmed the NRL season was suspended due to the increasing threat of the pandemic and that’s set to have a disastrous impact on the game.

An uncertain future lies ahead with June appearing to be the best case scenario for rugby league returning, while clubs have also been told of a September 1 deadline for the season to resume in 2020.

With the game now facing a financial crisis as a result, Gallen told Wide World of Sports radio there’s uncertain times for the game but the players are sticking together.

“Let’s stick together, we’ll be back,” Gallen said.

“You see a lot of players putting out posts on social media ‘We’ll be ok, we’ll be back’, that’s everyone’s mentality at the moment.

“I know the Sharks players today went into training, they’ve began a training program, they’ve been told to stay away from the club so they’ve got to go away and do their own thing.

“It’s a really uncertain time for me going forward with the game and where it’s at, not only financially but for the players as well.

“How do they come back after six or eight weeks off and be expected to play just how they were on the weekend?”

Gallen is a premiership winner with Cronulla having played 348 NRL games while also representing New South Wales and Australia.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.