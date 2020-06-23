Paul Gallen sympathises with Bradman Best over ‘extremely confusing’ restrictions

Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best has been temporarily stood down after breaching biosecurity protocols by visiting his parents.

Best will be required to self-isolate for seven days as a precaution, with teammate Enari Tuala to take his place during Saturday’s clash with the Cowboys.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen told Mark Levy he sympathises with the young Knights player.

He says the clubs’ COVID-19 experts will address the NRL for clarity on which of the eased restrictions apply to players, if any.

“It’s a tough one … the rules have been relaxed.

“Yep, okay, he probably should’ve known, but I just think it’s extremely confusing.”

However, Gal stressed that he understands why the rules are necessary.

“I don’t want to sit here and bag the NRL for these rules … because without these rules we would not be back playing in the moment, so I take my hat off to them.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

Gal also backed ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys’ ambition to expand the NRL in Queensland with a new Brisbane team.

However, he says a lack of talent could be the expansion’s downfall.

“I don’t believe there is enough playing talent … There’s probably some clubs that don’t have the ability to be able to produce a lot of juniors.

“I think it’s still a long time in the making. The NRL have to tip some more money back into grassroots.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

Image: Newcastle Knights/Official website