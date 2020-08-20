4BC
Paul Gallen shoots down ‘pie-in-the-sky’ Greg Inglis Origin return

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Former Rabbitoh Greg Inglis has floated the idea of donning the Maroon jumper once again.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen isn’t so confident Inglis would be able to step up to the plate.

“To think he can walk back into a State of Origin arena after not playing for almost two seasons, it’s pie-in-the-sky stuff for me,” he told Mark Levy.

“As good as he is, I don’t think the great Greg Inglis could even achieve that this season.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

