Paul Gallen reveals bout with Mark Hunt is looking ‘positive’

Boxer and former rugby league legend Paul Gallen has revealed a boxing bout with UFC legend Mark Hunt is looking positive but he will only agree to the fight if he gets what he wants.

It comes after Hunt signed a contract yesterday and urged Gallen to do the same for the bout to go ahead on May 20 in Sydney.

A potential fight between the pair has been on the cards for some time now but a deal is yet to be struck.

Gallen told Wide World of Sports radio he’s confident a fight will be confirmed in the near future but is adamant he will only jump into the ring if the terms of the contract are right.

“I haven’t got cold feet at all,” Gallen said.

“Mark had three weeks to get his contract sorted, he wanted a million dollars, I’ve got no idea what sort of money he got.

“I’ve got no idea and that’s none of my business and that’s his I’m not trying to make it my business.

“I have to be happy with what I’m going to get, I’m going to jump into the ring with a bloke who’s been knocking blokes out around the world for 20 years.

“I’m not going to get in there unless I get what I want.

“All in all it’s positive.”

It was only last week that ex-NRL player Darcy Lussick wanted to fight Gallen who declared “he’s got bigger fish to fry”.

Gallen has a record of nine wins from 10 fights, while Hunt has 13 wins from 29 UFC fights.

