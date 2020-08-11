Paul Gallen casts doubt on Broncos’ sacking of Tevita Pangai Jnr

Broncos backrower Tevita Pangai Jnr is reported to be on the verge of being axed by the club after breaching biosecurity restrictions.

Tevita Pangai Jnr attended the opening of a barber shop in Logan just one day after Brisbane players were given a refresher on Project Apollo protocols.

In a statement, the club said they are still finalising their investigation, and did not confirm he would be sacked.

Paul Gallen told Mark Levy he doubts the Broncos star can be fired due to contractual obligations, using Todd Carney’s unfair dismissal case as an example.

“I’ve spoken to my manager … and I’ve also spoken to the Cronulla Sharks, and they’ve both said they would be surprised if he can be sacked over this.

“I was told … you need to have multiple breaches, or a big enough breach where you say ‘next breach you will be sacked’.

“I’ve got no doubt they may want to cut ties with him, but whether they can do it legally or not … we won’t know until tomorrow.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

In other matters, Gal addressed his highly anticipated boxing match with fellow league legend Sonny Bill Williams.

Despite being confident he’d win the rumoured fight, he told Mark the pandemic might put a temporary stop to it.

“There’s a thing called COVID going around at the moment that’s ruined everybody’s lives.

“Do you really think I’d be interested in a fight with Sonny Bill Williams, knowing I’ve got Mark Hunt coming up?”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website