Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin’s declaration over crackdown on head-high tackles

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin has declared his disdain for the enforcement of a crackdown on head-high tackles in the NRL.

He said Nine’s NRL commentators had a meeting to hear about the ARLC’s mandate to eradicate head contact.

“It’s the weekend that nearly killed rugby league,” he said on Wide World of Sports with host Peter Psaltis.

“I wasn’t happy. There’s a lot of things to not be happy about it.”

He said he was “deadset against” head high tackles, but he said sometimes the defender had no chance to pull out of the high tackle.

“What the NRL have got to realise, this is a body contact, high speed game, it’s a violent game.”

He said it was penalising teams and fans.

“The sin-binning for head high tackles that aren’t that bad, that are accidental, you have got to stop it.”

