4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin’s declaration..

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin’s declaration over crackdown on head-high tackles

7 hours ago
wide world of sports
Paul 'Fatty' Vautin
Article image for Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin’s declaration over crackdown on head-high tackles

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin has declared his disdain for the enforcement of a crackdown on head-high tackles in the NRL.

He said Nine’s NRL commentators had a meeting to hear about the ARLC’s mandate to eradicate head contact.

“It’s the weekend that nearly killed rugby league,” he said on Wide World of Sports with host Peter Psaltis.

“I wasn’t happy. There’s a lot of things to not be happy about it.”

He said he was “deadset against” head high tackles, but he said sometimes the defender had no chance to pull out of the high tackle.

“What the NRL have got to realise, this is a body contact, high speed game, it’s a violent game.”

He said it was penalising teams and fans.

“The sin-binning for head high tackles that aren’t that bad, that are accidental, you have got to stop it.”

Press PLAY to hear his full comments on 4BC  

wide world of sports
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873