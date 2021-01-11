Paul B Kidd’s gruesome new foray prompts open line revelation

Thursday night regular Paul B Kidd has delved once again into the darkest parts of Australia’s history.

Paul’s 25th book, ‘Shallow Graves’, has now been revised and updated to include 20 true stories of serial killers.

He told Joe Hildebrand over the years he’s written of all of the most significant homicides in Australian history.

“I’m the dealer of death and doom!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The chat inspired listener Shane to hop on the open line and reveal a gruesome part of his own family history.

He told Joe his great-great-grandmother, Caroline Grills, was convicted as one of Australia’s first ever serial killers.

“She was putting arsenic into the tea and coffee of her victims!”

Click PLAY below to hear the fascinating story

Image: Getty/Public domain