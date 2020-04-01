Patients ‘wrapped in cotton wool’ as kidney transplants suspended

Kidney transplant patients are being reminded to isolate themselves amid coronavirus concerns.

Australia’s kidney transplant programs were suspended after it was agreed it is not safe for people on dialysis to undergo a transplant due to the threat of coronavirus.

Transplant Australia CEO Chris Thomas tells Alan Jones this is the best decision to keep the patients safe.

“I never thought we would see the day we would be suspending our kidney transplant program.

“The dialysis is the best opportunity we have to keep these people alive.

“We’ve got to wrap up all of those transplant recipients out there in our community… we’ve wrapped them up in cotton wool, they have to stay isolated.

“If there’s any group in Australia that have to heed those government messages it’s our transplant recipients because they have such a low immune system.”

Image: Getty