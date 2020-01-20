Patients and doctors shunning My Health Record

The usefulness of My Health Record has been called into question, with only a minority of doctors and patients accessing the records.

The $1.7 billion federal scheme allows patients and their healthcare providers to view their health information online.

It’s been revealed that of the 23 million Australians that have a My Health Record, more than 90 per cent have never accessed it.

Terminal cancer patient Michael Higgins told The Sydney Morning Herald he was shocked to discover his online record hadn’t even been updated with his cancer diagnosis.

But Chief Medical Adviser at the Australian Digital Health Agency, Professor Meredith Makeham, has defended the system, telling Deb Knight it’s working the way it should.

“Everybody who uses the system actively, like GPs like myself, really feel that it’s a very valuable resource for my patients and for me to be able to provide safe and high-quality care.

“This system is really shining, in fact, in times of crisis. Like right now, where we’re experiencing the devastation of the bushfires in NSW, the local healthcare providers in those regions are finding My Health Record absolutely invaluable.”

