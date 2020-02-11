4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Parents warned of the risks of ‘sharenting’ on Safer Internet Day

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
eSafetyjulie inman grant

Children are the focus of today’s ‘Safer Internet Day’ campaign, encouraging parents to start a conversation with their kids about cybersafety.

The Australian eSafety Office says 94 per cent of Australian toddlers are spending time online, and one in four have been contacted by a stranger.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant tells Deborah Knight parents are “the frontline of defence” when it comes to cybersafety, but ‘sharenting’ on social media can put children at risk.

Ms Grant advises families to make sure privacy settings are turned on and location-identifying features are removed from photos.

She says having open, honest conversations can help kids use the internet independently and safely.

“As much as we want to be with them every minute they’re online, it just isn’t possible.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Click&Boo

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.