Parents warned new ‘super nits’ could be trickier to get rid of
Parents are being warned of a new emerging strain of head lice that is resistant to chemical treatment.
Experts believe outbreaks of lice in children are going to get worse since the ‘super nits’ were discovered.
Science Communicator from the Australian Museum’s Search and Discover department, Melissa Murray, told Deborah Knight parents should focus on using a nit comb.
“The preferred method of treatment is a mechanical method … conditioner and comb.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty