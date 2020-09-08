Parents urged to confiscate devices as graphic video circulates social media

Social media companies are struggling to remove a disturbing video, originally livestreamed on Facebook then shared on TikTok, from their platforms.

The graphic content, which shows a man taking his own life, is circulating online and being actively suggested on TikTok without warning.

The video has also been seen on Facebook and Instagram.

Schools are emailing parents urging them to consider a 24-hour social media blackout.

Nine Radio technology expert Charlie Brown told Scott Emerson simply warning young people about the video, and asking them to avoid it, is futile.

“The content could be shown to anybody regardless of the care that they’re taking in using the platform.

“It’s being shared and posted by millions of different individual users.

“You could be watching a video of a 20-year-old tap dancing, and then all of a sudden this highly negative vision jumps into your view.”

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Image: Getty