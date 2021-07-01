Parents issued ‘completely bonkers’ advice for changing nappies

An Australian childcare chain has made some policy changes requiring children and infants to be asked for permission before their nappies are changed.

Parents were told in a newsletter they wait for toddlers to stop playing before they change their nappies, because “they don’t like to be interrupted”.

The approach is designed to see children as individuals with their own opinions, and to avoid ‘negative behaviours’ against kids.

“Has the world gone completely bonkers!?” Sofie Formica asked.

“I have two 21-year-olds and a 19-year-old and I can tell you categorically not once in all the time they were in nappies did I ever ask permission.”

Press PLAY below to hear which childcare centre is behind the comments

Image: Getty