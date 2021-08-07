Paramedics thrust into quarantine after border breach

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says there’s “very encouraging news” for Queensland this morning, after the state recorded 13 new locally-acquired cases.

In the last 24-hour period, 40,835 Queenslanders were tested for the virus.

All new infections have been linked to the west Brisbane cluster, with at least 12 spending their entire infectious period in quarantine.

The 13th case is still under investigation, however Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says she’s “pretty confident that all 13 were in quarantine for their infectious period”.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will finish her hotel quarantine in time for tomorrow’s press conference, where she will announce whether south-east Queensland’s lockdown will end.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski announced two paramedics are now in isolation, awaiting results of coronavirus testing, after two people attempted to enter the state from New South Wales.

“Our message to everyone down south [is]: you are coming from a hotspot, the police are monitoring,” said Ms D’Ath.

“We don’t want you visiting Queensland right now, when our borders are open, we want to welcome you with open arms, but now is not the right time.

“There is no point getting in your car, and trying to come into Queensland without the right pass, because you will end up in hotel quarantine.”

Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski added road borders are still in place, monitoring people attempting to enter the state.

“For those people that do the wrong thing, even if we find out retrospectively, we will investigate it, and it carries severe penalties of $4135 for every border breach.”

