Paramedics broadcast window into a ‘whole new world of ambulance’

Paramedics viewers will gain a rare insight into what it’s like for Victorian paramedics to treat heart attacks, concussions, snake bites and more, all in the midst of a pandemic.

Graduate paramedic Eamon Glass told Deborah Knight the difference between this season and the last is like “night and day” due to COVID.

“A year changes everything – our job’s been totally flipped on its head.

“It’s a whole new world of ambulance.”

Together with “work husband” Mike Fox, Eamon responds to an endometriosis sufferer’s call for help in episode one.

Press PLAY below to hear how paramedics prepare for anything

The new season of Paramedics premieres tonight (Wednesday) at 8:45pm on Channel 9.

Image: Supplied