Paradise is calling: Queensland wants young Aussies to take a tourism job

A multi-million dollar campaign has been launched to entice Australians to take a tourism job in Queensland.

The state government has announced its ‘Work in Paradise’ campaign, offering $7.5 million worth of incentives to get Australians working in North Queensland, the Darling Downs and the Outback.

Australians would be given up to $1500 dollars, as well as a $250 travel voucher and access to cheap accommodation to help them relocate.

There are 4000 positions needing to be filled, from divers and hotel staff along the Great Barrier Reef, to bartenders and tour guides in the outback.

Queensland’s Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the biggest issue for the sector was filling jobs.

“I think this is a great opportunity for particularly young people but open to anyone aged over 18 who has work rights in Australia to come to the region, have an opportunity to have a great experience, learn some new skills, be part of a great industry, but also have a bit of fun.

“[And] have a chance to have that work experience, work opportunity in what is paradise, in regional Queensland.”

He said it included north of Mackay and west of Toowoomba.

Already 2,303 people have registered their interest to take up jobs in some of Queensland’s top travel regions. With incentives like up to $1,500 cash on offer, what are you waiting for? Register here 👉 https://t.co/PFjM5bzNv0 https://t.co/W5ULkUipFM — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) May 20, 2021

Image: Work in Paradise, Queensland Government