EXCLUSIVE | Asthmatics will need to show proof to access medicine as stockpiling continues

Children’s paracetamol will now be kept behind the counter as strict new measures are brought in to combat stockpiling.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed to Deborah Knight that, as of this afternoon, children’s paracetamol, such as Panadol, will be kept behind the counter.

Pharmacists will only be provided with one month’s worth of supply and asthmatics will have to provide evidence of their condition to access Ventolin.

Minister Hunt says pharmacists around the country are currently being notified.

“These changes which are being implemented this afternoon… are designed to protect the medicines for those that genuinely need them.

“Please do not take from the vulnerable.

“These new rules will now be put in place against those few who are doing the wrong against the many.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/picture alliance