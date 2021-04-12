4BC
  • Paparazzi expose ‘clown’ Deputy Premier’..

Paparazzi expose ‘clown’ Deputy Premier’s hypocrisy

9 hours ago
Mark Levy
Jarrod Bleijiesteven miles
Article image for Paparazzi expose ‘clown’ Deputy Premier’s hypocrisy

Mark Levy and Queensland Shadow Minister for Finance Jarrod Bleijie are accusing Deputy Premier Steven Miles of hypocrisy after paparazzi caught him holidaying in Byron Bay

Mr Bleijie said Dr Miles’ holiday in New South Wales is hard to swallow after “preaching and lecturing Queenslanders for over 12 months now”.

“He’s been so anti-New South Wales and … then he takes his family and heads to New South Wales.

“This is the clown that has stood up in parliament, waved a Blues New South Wales jersey around, he’s ripped up the quarantine invoice that the New South Wales government sent.

“The first opportunity our Deputy Premier has, he flees Queensland and heads to New South Wales!”

The government has defended Dr Miles, stating he had booked the holiday two years ago, before the health crisis.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News 

