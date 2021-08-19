Panthers ‘heading in the right direction’ after injury run

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary says the club is looking ahead with finals on the horizon after a horror run of injuries.

The Panthers will take on South Sydney on Friday night, and Cleary says they’re “heading in the right direction”.

“I definitely think it helps to play those types of games leading into the semis,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“Certainly you know the sort of level you need to be at, also our position is pretty comfortable in terms of where we are going to finish, which is a bit of a luxury but having said that you want to head into the finals in good form.

“The most important thing for us is we keep continuing on the angle we have been at the last couple of weeks, and we are going to need to be against a very strong South team this week.”

Image: Matt King/Getty Images