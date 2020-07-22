4BC
Panthers coach ‘very happy’ with Trent Barrett situation

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary says he isn’t concerned by the imminent departure of his colleague Trent Barrett.

Currently the Panthers’ assistant coach, Mr Barrett has signed a head coaching contract with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs for the 2021 season and beyond.

Mr Cleary was unconcerned by the so-called conflict of interest, and told Mark Levy he’s “very happy” with the arrangement.

“No doubt Trent’s going to be having a foot in both camps, so to speak, but … we actually went through this five years ago.

“He’s been completely open and honest and transparent about this whole situation.

“Trent’s pretty much laid the foundations for what we’re going to do this year. I think it’ll work fine.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website

Mark Levy
