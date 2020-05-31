Palaszczuk on restrictions easing, and standing firm on Queensland borders

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told new 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen of the pressure she feels about keeping the state’s borders closed.

From midday today, cafes, pubs, clubs and restaurants will be able to host up to 20 diners.

Queenslanders can also travel anywhere within the state.

Ms Palaszczuk told Neil Breen she’s proud of what Queensland has achieved and her government has taken a sensible and measured approach to safeguard the state.

“I don’t want to see that second wave (of coronavirus),” she said.

“I don’t want to see community transmission take off. I don’t want to see rapid response deployed right throughout our state if we have to shut down communities again.

“We are not the only state with our borders shut.

“Unfortunately in NSW and Victoria they are still recording active cases.

“They are still concerned about community transmission.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview with Neil Breen