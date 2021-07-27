Pair fined thousands over alleged breaches which sparked Queensland health alerts

A man who allegedly travelled to Queensland from Sydney via Ballina has been fined close to $10,000.

Police have also fined a woman $4135 after she allegedly drove him across the border.

Both tested positive to COVID-19, sparking alerts on a number of flights, which have since been removed.

Police allege a 26-year-old man flew from Sydney to Ballina, where he met up with a 36-year-old Banyo flight attendant who is accused of driving to Tugun on July 14 and then on to Brisbane.

It is then alleged the man attended three shops in Chermside where he used untrue information to check-in to shops on July 15.

After being placed into hotel quarantine in Brisbane, the man allegedly opened the door to his room and verbally abused staff while not wearing a mask.

It is alleged after warnings, and with full knowledge of his positive COVID-19 Delta strain diagnosis, he continued to open his door while not wearing a facemask.

The 26-year-old New South Wales man has been fined for failing to comply with Queensland’s COVID-19 Border Direction, failing to comply with COVID-19 direction by providing untrue information, and failing to comply with COVID-19 Direction of an Emergency Officer.