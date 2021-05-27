Packing Room Prize judge says he’s ‘only human’ for selecting winning portrait

The winner of this year’s Archibald Packing Room Prize may have been at a particular advantage by portraying a beloved Australian songstress.

Kathrin Longhurst’s portrait of Kate Ceberano has taken the prize, which is selected by gallery staff who receive, unpack and hang entries at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Deborah Knight spoke to the Head Packer at the gallery, Brett Cuthbertson, quizzing him on the choice to award Longhurst’s submission.

Brett Cuthbertson: “Well, apart from the fact that I love Kate…” Deborah Knight: “Yes, you’re only human.” Brett Cuthbertson: “Yeah, I’m only human.”

Press PLAY below to hear which of the painting’s features really won Longhurst the prize

Image: Supplied / Art Gallery of New South Wales