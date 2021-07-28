4BC
Packed to the rafters: Brisbane facing exhaustion of housing land

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
brisbaneHousing
Article image for Packed to the rafters: Brisbane facing exhaustion of housing land

In as few as three years, Brisbane could run out of space for new homes.

An alarming projection says the city is on track to exhaust its available land for new housing by 2024.

“It’s a startling prediction, isn’t it?” Neil Breen said.

According to a report released last year, south-east Queensland needs an extra 31,979 dwellings each year to keep up with demand.

But the social housing register has seen a 70 per cent spike in just three years as rental vacancy rates sit at a 10-year low.

Brisbane isn’t the worst hit, however, with Noosa predicted to have just one year of available land remaining.

Further afield, other Queensland cities have land available for centuries.

Press PLAY below to hear where buyers might soon be moving

Image: Getty

