PA Hospital accepting walk-ins for Pfizer vaccine

Princess Alexandra Hospital is allowing walk-ins from Queenslanders of all ages to potentially receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently under the state’s vaccine rollout, people under groups 1A, 1B and 2A are eligible to make appointments to receive a COVID-19 jab.

However, Queensland Health has confirmed hubs will vaccinate outside of the priority groups so opened doses don’t go to waste.

The Courier Mail reports walk-ins yesterday weren’t queried about their eligibility to receive the vaccine.

“I think that’s fantastic,” Neil Breen said.

“I applaud Queensland Health, I applaud the Princess Alexandra Hospital.”

Image: Nine News