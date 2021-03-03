Overcrowded classrooms: Brisbane schools busting at the seams

New figures show there are more than 100 Brisbane state schools who exceeded their class-size targets last year.

The President of the Queensland Teachers Union Cresta Richardson said class sizes are meant to be capped at 25 or 28 students, depending on the year.

“I think smaller class sizes are absolutely critical,” she told Scott Emerson.

“It gives the teacher more opportunity to get around more easily to children, you can group students according to their needs, you can get around to them, you can differentiate your activities based on where they are at, it’s just a more efficient way of being able to get around to each of them and ensure great learning outcomes for students.”

She said the Department of Education is looking at bringing on more teachers.

Image: iStock