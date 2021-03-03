4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Overcrowded classrooms: Brisbane schools busting..

Overcrowded classrooms: Brisbane schools busting at the seams

37 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Cresta RichardsonQueensland Teachers Union
Article image for Overcrowded classrooms: Brisbane schools busting at the seams

New figures show there are more than 100 Brisbane state schools who exceeded their class-size targets last year.

The President of the Queensland Teachers Union Cresta Richardson said class sizes are meant to be capped at 25 or 28 students, depending on the year.

“I think smaller class sizes are absolutely critical,” she told Scott Emerson.

“It gives the teacher more opportunity to get around more easily to children, you can group students according to their needs, you can get around to them, you can differentiate your activities based on where they are at, it’s just a more efficient way of being able to get around to each of them and ensure great learning outcomes for students.”

She said the Department of Education is looking at bringing on more teachers.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
EducationNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873